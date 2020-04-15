No Tuition Increase For Savannah State

The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia (USG) met Tuesday to approve the recommendation of no tuition increase for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.

There will be no increase in tuition for any USG school, which includes Savannah State University. Students will pay the same tuition rates for the 2020- 2021 academic year as they do now for the current 2019-2020 academic year. SSU undergraduate tuition per credit hour is at the rate of $165.20 for in-state and $601.07 for out-of-state. While their graduate tuition sits at $196.00/$726.00.

“One of the University System of Georgia’s top priorities is affordability, and that has never been more important than now for our students and their families,” said Steve Wrigley, USG Chancellor. “

The University System will have limited tuition increases among USG institutions to an average of 0.9% annually for the past five years, well below the rate of inflation. This will be the third time in five years there has been no tuition increase across the University System. The 2017-18 academic year was the last tuition increment of two percent.

No increase in tuition allows the USG to continue to offer some of the lowest tuition rates among peer public higher education systems. Out of the 16 states that make up the Southern Regional Education Board (SREB), USG has the fourth-lowest in-state tuition and fees for undergraduates at four-year institutions.

Furthermore, the Board of Regents discussed a minimal number of fees to be considered for approval and are related to debt payments or contractual obligations. According to the board’s meeting agenda, the majority of mandatory fees should remain the same.

“USG continues to do all we can to ensure the cost of our colleges and universities remains among the lowest of our peers while keeping a sharp focus on providing students with a high-quality, affordable and accessible experience,” Chairman Sachin Shailendra said.”

In addition, Firstyear students applying to Savannah State University for the summer and fall 2020 semesters can be admitted without an ACT or SAT score. The decision comes following approval by the University System of Georgia, and the decision of the College Board and ACT to suspend all spring SAT and ACT testing dates in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prospective students must meet all other admission requirements, including satisfactory completion of the required high school curriculum and all other requested documentation. Students who have SAT/ACT scores may still submit them.

Savannah State admission counselors remain available to assist applicants and prospective students by calling 912-358-4338 or email admissions@savannahstate.edu.