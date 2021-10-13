Nikola Majerova Named Superintendent’s Student of the Month – September 2021

Our featured Student of the Month for the month of September is a seventh grader at Coastal Middle School. She is described as “an exemplary student…a leader at our school.”

Her nominator said she is respectful and kind to all students and staff. During the pandemic she took initiative and reached out to teachers and staff with any questions or concerns during virtual learning. In addition, this student has taken on a leadership role as a Peer Leader in Sources of Strength. She attends the meetings, comes up with ideas for campaigns, and implements them. During virtual learning, she also attended many of the 6th grade socials online and helped students get to know one another.

Outside of school, she is involved in many activities in the community. She competes in gymnastics competitions through the YMCA and has won 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in vault and floor routines. She also takes horseback riding at the Walthour Equestrian Academy.

Last year while online due to the COVID19 pandemic, she continued to attend all her classes, including her Gifted Education Program class, and made high Honor Roll. Her attitude towards other students and teachers is excellent and she values learning! Outside of the classroom, this student competed in the Georgia Quiz bowl book competition. She also will participate in the Helen Ruffin competition this year

We are proud to announce the Superintendent’s Student of the Month for September 2021 is Nikola Majerova! Congratulations to our student, her family, and the faculty and staff of Coastal Middle School!