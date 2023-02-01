Nicole S. Fields Leads Alpha Kappa Alpha Locally

Nicole S. Fields is the 43rd president of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Gamma Sigma Omega Chapter (GSO), for 2023-2024. She is committed to sisterhood and service and her GSO administration theme is “Building Relationships Through Community Service and Sisterhood.” A graduate of Windsor Forest High School, she holds a Social Work Degree and a Master’s in Public Administration from Savannah State University, Savannah, Georgia. She is employed with the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities.

Initiated into Gamma Upsilon at Savannah State University in the Spring of 1993, she is a 30-year member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, a Silver Star and a Life Member. With her strong passion for community service and outreach, GSO will continue to meet and exceed the expectations set forth by their International President and CEO, Danette Anthony Reed, as they look forward to implementing the international program initiatives, “Soaring to Greater Heights of Service and Sisterhood”. The vision of the International President focuses on Empowerment, Economic Wealth, Environment, Social Justice, and the Local Community. It is the goal of GSO to continue to Anchor our community in these areas in ways that will not only improve the lives of the individuals we meet but most importantly strengthen the communities in which we pour our time and energy into. GSO members are encouraged to remember that sisterhood is vital to our suc- cess as women and exemplary service is an obligation for us all.

President Fields’ service extends to civic, community and professional affiliations. She is a recent graduate of The Neighborhood Leadership Academy (NLA), a 12- week leadership training program. She is a recipient of the following Community Awards: 2022 Women Who Rule; 2020 GSO Countess Y. Cox Sisterhood Award; and 2021 GSO Soror of the Year.

As a member of Saint Paul C.M.E. Church, she serves as an Assistant Advisor for Christian Youth Fellowship (C.Y.F.) and Kid’s Kave (Children Church). She is the daughter of the late Christopher Fields, Jr., and Louise H. Fields and the mother of two, Nicholas A. Fields and Lauren N. Fields.

The 2023 Gamma Sigma Omega Chapter Officers supporting President Fields are: Nicole Williams, Vice President; LaTanya Moore, Recording Secretary; Sharon Stallings-Brown, Assistant Recording Secretary; Dawnique Steele, Corresponding Secretary; Sheila Hutcherson, Treasurer; Lorna Jackson, Assistant Treasurer; Quiana Scott, Financial Secretary; Julayaun Maria Waters, Parliamentarian; Taqwaa Saleem, Hostess; LaShawna Alderman, Keeper of the Door; Deonn Stone, Historian; Henrietta Gray, Chaplin; Maxine Jackson, Member-at-Large; Deborah Clarke, Reporter; Clemontine Washington, Graduate Advisor and Johnye Gillans, Assistant Graduate Advisor (GSU); and Tara Scott-Brown, Graduate Advisor and Kisha Cunningham Aites, Assistant Advisor (SSU).