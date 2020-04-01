New Voting Process In Place for May 19th Election

All in-person absentee voting has ended Saturday March 14, 2020. In-person voting was suspended on March 15, 2020 and it will resume on April 27, 2020 to coincide with the May 19, 2020 statewide General Primary Election. Secretary Raffensperger made this change because of the escalating threat and the spread of the COVID-19 virus and out of the concern for the safety and welfare of election officials, poll workers, voters, and public welfare. However, The State of Georgia found an alternative and will mail out a ballot instead as planned on March 31, 2020, to every active voter on record (6.9 million). When a voter uses the application, they will mail it back to the appropriate voter registration office for processing and that office will enter the application as they would any other absentee by mail request. Antwan T. Lang, The Board of Elections Commissioner, stated, “I am glad that the state is allowing citizens to be able to vote remotely from home which is following CDC Guidelines and allowing people to keep their social distancing while also exercising their rights to vote and I’d like to see this type of access to the ballot to continue through more election cycles.” The Secretary of State’s Office will continue to work with the 159 county election officials to clarify any necessary changes in procedures in order to continue to provide Georgians with safe, secure and accessible elections.