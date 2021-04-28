New Nonprofit Sowing Seeds In Savannah; Awards 1st Seed Money

OneSeed, Inc., a local nonprofit that supports other small, local nonprofits realize and reach their full potential through three initiatives, Seed Money (Mini Grants), Deep Roots (Board Development), and Twining Stems (Community Collaborations); recently selected Save Our Youth Savannah as their first recipient of a $500 grant as a part of their Seed Money Resource Mini Grant initiative.

Newly formed Nonprofit, OneSeed, Inc.’s mission is to optimize the efficiency of community organizations that work to create positive impacts and improvements in communities throughout the greater Savannah area. By empowering those who serve, One- Seed,Inc. is able to improve the quality of services that communities receive one seed at a time.

“I’m excited to be able to offer support to organizations that are doing the much needed work, pushing our community forward. It is organization like Save Our Youth Savannah that drives us to be of service to our community in such a prolific way,” said Moncello Stewart, OneSeed, Inc. Founder and Executive Director. Kellie Fletcher, Director of Operations stated, “Savannah has a number of organizations that have contributed to the community for years but have been flying below the radar. Although some may be small in scale, their impact is monumental and they deserve the necessary resources to sustain. Save Our Youth Savannah is very deserving of this award!”

Save Our Youth Savannah’s moto is “Breaking the chains one child at a time.” They focus on helping the community around us become a better, happier place. Through organized fundraisers, community events and volunteer projects, they address every day needs of inner city families and youth.

Awarded monthly, these mini grants aim to assist local small nonprofits and community organizations increase their capacity to succeed and create impact in their communities. These organizations found innovative ways to continue operating, delivering critical services to the community through an extremely difficult pandemic. The Seed Money Resources Mini Grant is funded through generous sponsors and donations from the community, sharing the vision and passion of OneSeed, Inc.

Seed Money Mini Grants are awarded to community organizations and/ or nonprofit organizations, with an annual budget of less than $75,000, in Savannah, Georgia and surrounding areas including Chatham County, Effingham County, Bulloch County, Liberty County, and Bryan County. For more information about the application process or to become a Seed Sower and donate, please visit the website at www.onseedinc.com