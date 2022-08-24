New Dates Announced For Tanger Concert In The Beer Garden, Sept. 9 & Oct. 14

The Coastal Plain’s shopping destination invites community to enjoy live music, food, drinks and more.

Tanger Outlets Savannah announces new dates for its Tanger Concert Series in the new Beer Garden (200 Tanger Outlets Blvd) behind Texas Roadhouse, Sept. 9 and Oct. 14 from 7 PM – 9 PM. The Tanger Concert Series is sponsored by The Horne Law Firm, along with Community Sponsors Step One Automotive Group, Mountain High Outfitters, New York Life, and Southeastern Oral Maxillofacial Surgery Associates.

Rock- A- Licious will perform on Sept. 9 and Dueling Pianos is planned for Oct. 14, with both shows rescheduled from the Summer Concert Series. Guests are encouraged to arrive early and enjoy sidewalk sales from 5-7 p.m., grab a table at the Beer Garden or bring a chair or blanket to set up on the lawn. This free event is open to the public, and food and beverages will be available for purchase. TangerClub members will have the opportunity to win an exclusive concert swag bag!

Connect with Tanger Outlets Savannah on Facebook and Instagram. For more information, visit tangeroutlets.com/savannah.