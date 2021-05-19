Nelson’s Counseling & Wellness Supports Clients Naturally

Nelson’s Counseling and Wellness is a private practice offering individual, family, group, and couples counseling. Mrs. Seketa Bing-Nelson, owner and counselor, is a mental health therapist specializing in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Dialectical Behavior Therapy, and Mindfulness training.

What makes Nelson’s Counseling a distinguished practice is the connection between mental illness and the African American community. During an interview with Kayla Hughes, student intern with The Savannah Tribune, Mrs. Bing-Nelson stated that she was most proud of the countless number of community outreaches completed to address the suicidal crisis and bullying amongst our youth. What sets Nelson’s Counseling apart from others is their ability to provide clients with natural alternatives to manage symptoms of most mental illnesses decreasing and/or eliminating the need for psychotropic medications.

Mrs. Bing-Nelson believes she became a counselor by default, allowing others to share their problems and emotions with her. She noticed how unhealthy this could be as she began to feel like she was carrying the weight of her own problems and so many others. As a result, she studied Psychology at Paine College in Augusta, Ga. She wanted to discover how different behaviors could affect and influence others. Mrs. Bing-Nelson received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology in 2003. Mrs. Bing-Nelson received her Master of Arts in Professional Counseling at South University making her eligible for Licensure, receiving her LPC licensure in 2017.

Mrs. Bing-Nelson became a certified counselor in 2018 by the National Board of Certified Counselors, becoming LPC, NCC, and CCPS certified. She specializes in grief and loss, Depression, Anxiety, ADHD, Gender Identity issues, Crisis Intervention, Dialectical Behavioral Therapy, Women’s issues, Substance abuse, HIV/AIDs, Personality Disorders, Family and Marital Counseling, Vision Board Facilitation, Multisystemic Therapy and Anger Management.

Mrs. Bing-Nelson stated, “I feel that my duties as a mental healthcare provider are to educate the community, specifically the African American community on mental health disorders. Yes, we should pray about our situations but we should also seek professional help.” She also feels it is her duty as a mental healthcare professional to educate, diagnose, develop coping strategies, educate families and support systems in order to help the individuals progress through their current mental issues. “Educating parents, and loved ones on the mental diagnosis of the individual is key for the patient to be successful in therapy”, said Bing-Nelson.

Mrs. Bing-Nelson shares educational posts and informational videos on her business Facebook page and YouTube channel “Seketa Bing-Nelson – The Trap Therapist”. The YouTube channel contains information consisting of self-care, different ways to apply selfcare and how important selfcare is along with education, and coping strategies.

Lack of motivation, feelings of worthlessness, being guarded, being unkempt, angry outburst, mood swings, sleep deprivation, and regression are some noted warning signs for declining mental health. Mrs. Bing-Nelson’s greatest reward as a mental healthcare provider is seeing the clients come in with little or no faith in getting better. Soon after their first visit she can see them discharged with motivation, and a sense of being.

Mrs. Bing-Nelson’s recommendation for parents who are skeptical about receiving services once they notice a delay in the child is that every child should have a psychological evaluation in order to catch the early signs of mental health issues.

To learn more about Nelson Counseling and Wellness visit www.nelsoncounseling.com.