NCNW Installs New Officers

The Savannah Section of National Council of Negro Women installed new officers on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Thankful Missionary Baptist Church at 3:00 pm.

The officers installed are: President-Annette Mitchell; 1st Vice President Carrie Howard; 2nd Vice President-Omie Flournoy; Secretary-Ruth Prince; Assistant Recording Secretary Annette Thomas; Treasurer Lou Frazier Brown; Financial Secretary-Mary Coleman; Corresponding Secretary-Katrina Myers; Parliamentarian-Cynthia Stephens; Chaplain-Rosa Jackson; Historian-Alvernia Jackson and Sergeant-at- Arms-Cora Thompson.

The officers were installed by Chatham County Commissioner Tanya Milton. Mayor Pro-Tem Dr. Estella Shabazz brought greetings from the city. During the program, the organizer, Estelle Mannion, was recognized with a gift for her continued service and commitment to the organization. Immediate Past President Brenda Logan was also presented a gift of appreciation for her service.

For membership information, please contact our membership chair Omie Flournoy at omiebflournoy@yahoo.com or any member of the National Council of Negro Women.