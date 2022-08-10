NCNW Installs New Officers

By Savannah Tribune | on August 10, 2022

L-R: Annette Mitchell, Carrie Howard, Omie Flournoy, Annette Thomas, Lou Frazier-Brown, Rosa Jackson, Katrina Myers, Alvernia Jackson, Lisa Washington, and Lucille Bacon
The Savannah Section of National Council of Negro Women installed new officers on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Thankful Missionary Baptist Church at 3:00 pm.

The officers installed are: President-Annette Mitchell; 1st Vice President Carrie Howard; 2nd Vice President-Omie Flournoy; Secretary-Ruth Prince; Assistant Recording Secretary Annette Thomas; Treasurer Lou Frazier Brown; Financial Secretary-Mary Coleman; Corresponding Secretary-Katrina Myers; Parliamentarian-Cynthia Stephens; Chaplain-Rosa Jackson; Historian-Alvernia Jackson and Sergeant-at- Arms-Cora Thompson.

The officers were installed by Chatham County Commissioner Tanya Milton. Mayor Pro-Tem Dr. Estella Shabazz brought greetings from the city. During the program, the organizer, Estelle Mannion, was recognized with a gift for her continued service and commitment to the organization. Immediate Past President Brenda Logan was also presented a gift of appreciation for her service.

For membership information, please contact our membership chair Omie Flournoy at omiebflournoy@yahoo.com or any member of the National Council of Negro Women.

