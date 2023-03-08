National Youth Advocacy & Resiliency Awards Parent University’s Michael O’Neal

By Savannah Tribune | on March 08, 2023

Jackie Ogden presents Michael O’Neal with the Ron Alt Service Award
Jackie Ogden presents Michael O’Neal with the Ron Alt Service Award

Parent University’s Michael O’Neal has been selected as this year’s recipient of the Ron Alt Service Award. Introduced in 2018, the Ron Alt Service Award honors the spirit of selfless service that he embodied throughout his life. His work is legendary, and this award commemorates his great desire to serve and help foster the well-being of children and youth everywhere.

The award was presented at the National Youth Advocacy & Resiliency Conference being held at the Hyatt Regency. The opening keynote speaker was Dr. Joe Johnson, and a reception followed.

More From Social and Community News Go To The Social and Community News Section

Union Mission’s 8th Annual Raising Hope Benefits Emergency Housing Programs
Girls Can Ignite Their Passion For Firefighting With New Summer Camp
City To Host June 14 Public Meeting On Square Naming

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.