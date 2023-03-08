National Youth Advocacy & Resiliency Awards Parent University’s Michael O’Neal

Parent University’s Michael O’Neal has been selected as this year’s recipient of the Ron Alt Service Award. Introduced in 2018, the Ron Alt Service Award honors the spirit of selfless service that he embodied throughout his life. His work is legendary, and this award commemorates his great desire to serve and help foster the well-being of children and youth everywhere.

The award was presented at the National Youth Advocacy & Resiliency Conference being held at the Hyatt Regency. The opening keynote speaker was Dr. Joe Johnson, and a reception followed.