Join “Operation Voters Registration Crusade 2021” – September 28th.

In observance of National Voter Registration Day on September 28th, several local organizations have come together in partnership for “Operation Voters Registration Crusade 2021.” In the effort spearheaded by the Social Action Committee of the Savannah Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., several community organizations are partnering to conduct a massive Voter Registration crusade on Tuesday, September 28th between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Partnering organizations with the Savannah Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. for the Crusade are the Savannah Branch NAACP; A. Philip Randolph Institute – Savannah; 100 Black Men of Savannah, Inc.; the League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia; St. Philip AME Church On the Boulevard; St. James AME Church; Historic First African Baptist Church; Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority – Savannah Alumnae Chapter; Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Mu Phi Chapter; and the Savannah Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

At the time of this publication, Voter Registration locations on Tuesday, September 28th will be stationed at St. Philip AME Church On the Boulevard, 613 MLK Jr. Blvd., 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., and St. James AME Church, 632 East Broad St., 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

On Saturday, September 25th, the Voter Registration Crusade partners will be stationed outside the gate to the T.A. Wright Stadium at Savannah State University to conduct Voter Registration prior to the SSU Tigers – Morehouse College football game.

Register to Vote, Check Your Voting Status, and get information about the New Absentee Ballot Application and Voting Process.

For additional information about voter engagement activities sponsored by the Operation Voters Registration Crusade Partners that will occur between now and November 2nd, please email dstsacsocialaction1913@gmail.com, or call 912-713- 3554. Elaine Campbell is President of the Savannah Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and Dr. Patricia Harris and Rhonda Houston are Social Action Co-Chairs.

Visit nationalvoterregistrationday.org/ for more information.