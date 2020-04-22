National Student Essay Competition— Freedom of the Press

By Savannah Tribune | on April 22, 2020

Inland Empire students passionate about freedom of the press are encouraged to participate in a National Student Essay Competition supported by Black Voice News and sponsored by the McCarthey Family Foundation, with additional support from the Committee to Protect Journalists, the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and media outlets from around the country.

Students in three categories– grades six through eight, nine through twelve, and at the university/ college level—are encouraged to submit a 500-word essay on the importance of freedom of the press in the United States. Awards totaling $15,000 and a full, fouryear college scholarship will be awarded to the winners.

All essays must be submitted by end of day Friday, April 24, 2020. For additional info visit https:// mklpr.com/ national- student essay-competition/.

