National Day of Vaccines Events are scheduled for April 22, 2023, in 21 cities Across America, including Savannah, Georgia

The award-winning Stay Well initiative will host the nationwide vaccination day. The Stay Well – A Nationwide Vaccination Day will occur simultaneously in several cities, including Savannah, which still has a high rate of hesitancy amongst the Black population and its communities.

Stay Well Health Fair and Vaccine events are designed to bring health-related resources to Black communities. Savannah will partner with health agencies and community-based organizations to continue to educate Black communities while making COVID-19 vaccination resources more accessible for the nationwide vaccination day.

These trusted organizations within the Black community, along with the We Can Do This campaign, will host The Stay Well Nationwide Vaccination Day event.

The organizations include:

On Saturday, April 22, the award-winning Stay Well Community Health Fair initiative will host the Stay Well Nationwide Vaccination Day in 21 cities across the United States. The nationwide vaccination day will coincide from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, including here in Savannah, West Broad Street YMCA, 1110 May Street. Our city was selected because of the high rate of hesitancy amongst the Black population and their communities.

In addition to vaccines provided by CORE, the event will feature the following:

Personal Testimonies

Distribution of Covid statistics

Fun events for the children

The Stay Well movement was recognized by President Joe Biden, the White House, and the media for strengthening COVID education and vaccine awareness in Black communities. As part of the We Can Do This COVID-19 Public Education Campaign, Stay Well pop-up events have brought health-related resources to Black Americans across the country, while making vaccine resources more accessible.

About The Stay Well Community Health Initiative

Stay Well events are designed to bring health-related resources to Black communities across the country. Stay Well has partnered with local health agencies and community-based organizations in select cities to educate Black communities while working to make vaccine resources more accessible. These fairs feature panel discussions with local, trusted Black healthcare professionals on the continued impact of COVID-19, vaccines and emerging variants. For more information, visit staywellhealthub.com.