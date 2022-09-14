National Baptist Convention To Hold Event In Augusta

By Savannah Tribune | on September 14, 2022

The National Baptist Convention USA, Inc. Laymen Movement will hold the 24th Annual Southeast Region Walter Cade, Jr. Workshop at the Augusta Marriott, 2 Tenth Street, Augusta, GA, October 7-9, 2022. The cost for the workshop is $185 double occupancy and $250 single occupancy. Deacon William Cherry, coordinator for the event, said that the package includes two nights stay in the hotel, four meals, Saturday Night Banquet and entry to all sessions. The Laymen of Georgia are underwriting the cost of the event to help make the package more affordable. Men and women are invited to attend. For additional information, please contact Deacon William Cherry at (706) 833-4099 or Deacon Bernard Conyers at (912) 596-7313.

