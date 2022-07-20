National Association of University Women Scholarship Winners and New Members

National Association of University Women is pleased to announce scholarship winners and new members

Terrien Edwards, a graduate of Effingham H.S., in Springfield, GA had a 3.4 GPA. She was a member of the Beta Club, National French Honor Society, EHS Marching and Concert Band playing the French Horn, Vice President of Student Council and a mentor to atrisk students.

She has been accepted and will attend Jackson State University in Jackson, MS. In the fall, majoring in English.

Joy Murphy, a graduate of Calvary Day School had a 4.0 GPA. She was a member of the National Honor Society, High and Honor Roll, Spanish Club, Writing Center tutor, Yearbook photographer, pianist at her church, Stage Manager for school plays, self-trainer knitter.

She has been accepted and will attend Mercer University in Macon, GA, majoring in Neuroscience.

The following women were induced into NAUW on April 16, 2022: Susan Smith, Whitney Dozier, Joyce Griggs, and Marja Bell. Welcome to our organization!