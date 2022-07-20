National Association of University Women Scholarship Winners and New Members

By Savannah Tribune | on July 20, 2022

 
 

National Association of University Women is pleased to announce scholarship winners and new members

Terrien Edwards, a graduate of Effingham H.S., in Springfield, GA had a 3.4 GPA. She was a member of the Beta Club, National French Honor Society, EHS Marching and Concert Band playing the French Horn, Vice President of Student Council and a mentor to atrisk students.

She has been accepted and will attend Jackson State University in Jackson, MS. In the fall, majoring in English.

Joy Murphy, a graduate of Calvary Day School had a 4.0 GPA. She was a member of the National Honor Society, High and Honor Roll, Spanish Club, Writing Center tutor, Yearbook photographer, pianist at her church, Stage Manager for school plays, self-trainer knitter.

She has been accepted and will attend Mercer University in Macon, GA, majoring in Neuroscience.

The following women were induced into NAUW on April 16, 2022: Susan Smith, Whitney Dozier, Joyce Griggs, and Marja Bell. Welcome to our organization!

More From Social and Community News Go To The Social and Community News Section

Rep. Derek Mallow Presents The Outstanding Georgia Business Award To Oliver Maner Law Firm
National Association of University Women Scholarship Winners and New Members
Savannah Branch NAACP To Host A Community Cook Out

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.