NABJ Virtual Awards Live Streamed

The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) made history again and hosted its first-ever virtual awards event last Saturday, December 19, 2020.

The awards show, powered by FedEx , kicked off at 8 p.m. ET. It was preceded by a pre-event reception at 7:30 p.m. ET. A postevent after-party with a live DJ was held from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

The hosts that helped NABJ recognize the winners of its 2020 Salute to Excellence Awards and pay tribute to the 2020 Special Honors recipients and Hall of Fame inductees are Lynn Whitfield, Emmy Award-winning actress; Craig Melvin, anchor of NBC News’ “TODAY”; Tichina Arnold, NAACP Image Award-winning actress; Michelle Miller , co-host of “CBS This Morning: Saturday”; and Kenneth Moton, co-anchor of “ABC World News Now” and “America This Morning.”

During the event, NABJ paid homage to Black journalists, media-related professionals, journalism and media educators, and journalism and media-related students who passed over the past year.

The 2020 NABJ Special Honors Recipients include

Journalist of the Year: Yamiche Alcindor; Michael J. Feeney Emerging Journalist of the Year: Rachel V. Scott; Legacy Award: Rehema Ellis; Chuck Stone Lifetime Achievement Award: Kevin Merida; Journalist of Distinction: Elaine Houston and Ida B. Wells Award: Kimberly Godwin. For a complete list of the awardees visit www.nabj.org/ news/ news. asp? id=534883