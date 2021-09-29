My Neighbor, Friend, and Role Model

I have known Otis Johnson since 1952 at the Paulsen Street School. As a first-grader, I would watch Otis from a distance. He was tall and slender. The thing that impressed me was the confidence in his stride and the look of determination on his face. Paulsen Street School was overly crowded and run down. The look of focus on his face probably had to do with how he would upgrade the school if he was in the position to do so. We had no idea that he would become the Mayor of Savannah.

I gained insight into the mind of this intellectual genius by reading his book which was the most fascinating, as well as the most thought-provoking book I have ever read. It is a must-read for anyone who is facing insurmountable obstacles. The book details the strategies he employed to be elected to the office of the Mayor. The book can be purchased at Barnes and Noble bookstore and the Savannah State University store. It is excellent reading for self-development.

Otis and his family lived at 823 East Rockefeller Street, a two-block street which consists of the nine hundred block where we lived (which started at Ott Street and ended at Harmon). The Johnson’s lived in the eight hundred block which ended at Paulsen.

I would see Otis walk across Soldiers’ Field as I practiced baseball. He walked down the railroad tracks to the Carnegie Library located at Henry and East Broad streets. He returned an hour or so later with both arms full of extremely thick books under both arms. On my way home after practice, he would be reading at a desk which faced Harmon Street. Otis inspired my love of reading.

The intent of this article is to pay tribute to a man ahead of his time. It is my intent to propose that a historical marker be placed at the site of their former home so that the young people in that area and at Hubert Middle School will know that the Former Mayor of Savannah lived there. This could inspire them to believe that through education and determination, they could also become mayor.

I am deeply honored that Otis considers me to be a friend. Another person God placed in my life was Doctor Oscar P. Butler of South Carolina State College when I was enrolled as a student.

In conclusion, Otis was never docile or allowed the opinions of others to determine his worth. He never accepted the challenges he faced to be the first, only because it was right.