Munroe Seeks 1st Congressional District Seat

“I had a meeting with our representative about healthcare solutions for our district. I told him how poorly our community was as it pertained to the maternal death rate in underserved communities and amongst women of color, and I also shared how we needed to provide choices as it pertains to healthcare providers because, in parts of our rural areas, there are no practitioners or health facilities. He looked at me and said that’s not a federal issue, that’s a state issue,” recalled Dr. Michelle Munroe, 1st Congressional District candidate.

Munroe has decided to seek the Democratic nomination to face U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, in November’s General Election. She is among four Democrats seeking the nomination.

Munroe, originally from Baltimore, Maryland, retired from Fort Stewart, Georgia, after serving as the first female commander of Winn Army Hospital and has since made Richmond Hill, Ga., her home.

Munroe has served nearly 30 years in the U.S. Army, is a retired Colonel and a certified nurse midwife. Munroe has a Doctorate in Nursing, and healthcare is among her top priorities.

Munroe was the medical commander who initially put COVID safety and testing practices and measures in place for the 86,000 military-member community. Munroe takes pride in not losing one life during the pandemic under her command. So when it comes to solutions in D-1, “There is a way to add more healthcare providers in our community and rural areas even with a shortage of doctors, and while more rural hospitals are closing,” said Munroe.

Munroe also earned a Master’s Degree in Strategic Studies at the Army’s War College, which she said gives her the understanding of international relations that her opponents don’t have.

“Currently, with what’s happening with Russia and the Ukraine, we need someone ready to take strategic action and understand what is logistically needed for our military if such a need arises, and I am that person,” said Munroe.

When asked about what issues are most concerning to her, she explains that the state of the economy, liveable wages, affordable housing, reproductive freedom, taking care of veterans, and securing voting rights are amongst her top priorities. Munroe said, “In a country as wealthy as ours, no one should lack.”

Dr. Munroe recalled her thoughts on January 6th as gut-wrenching and shared her feelings on incumbent Buddy Carter. “How can Buddy Carter say that the outcome of the election was illegitimate in President Trump’s case but legitimate in his own? That doesn’t make sense to me. As someone who took an oath to “support and defend the U.S. Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” the Jan. 6 insurrection hurts my heart. It makes me think of 9/11. It brings back that gut emotion because it was a direct attack on our country. Like 9/11, it will go down in history as something that we will never forget,” said Munroe.

“Buddy Carter’s now trying to gloss over Jan. 6. He’s also introduced legislation prohibiting federal funding of public schools and universities that teach what he describes as racist and divisive ideology. But it’s a mistake to run away from the mistakes and tragedies of history. At the War College, I learned again and again how failing to learn about the past means being condemned to repeat it.”

If she wins the Democratic nomination, Munroe said she is prepared to debate Carter on the issues and his record.

Learn more about Michelle Munroe at www.munroeforcongress.com