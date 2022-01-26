Municipal Judge Richard Sanders Announces Campaign To Become Recorder’s Court Judge

Municipal Judge Richard Sanders was proud to kick off his campaign for election as Chatham County Recorder’s Court Judge on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Brockington on East Hall Street.

Judge Sanders is an experienced attorney and judge who has worked as a judge for the Juvenile Court in Chatham County and has served as a Municipal Court Judge for Bloomingdale and Garden City. He also co-authored the book Divorce in Georgia.

He grew up in Columbus, Georgia, and then went to Georgia Southern to complete a Bachelor of Science Degree in Justice Studies. Sanders attended law school and graduated from Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Lansing, Michigan. Judge Sanders was admitted to the Georgia Bar in 2005. Sanders sits on several boards in the greater Chatham area and loves to give back to the community.

He and his wife Crystal are the proud parents of amazing twin girls Ryleigh and Mackenzie.

Sanders says that he is running for Recorder’s Court Judge because he believes that he is the most qualified and caring candidate who is concerned about the overall outcome of the cases that would come before him. He is excited to get on the campaign trail and get to know even more of the citizens of Chatham County.