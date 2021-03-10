Mu Phi Chapter 2021 Talent Hunt

Like so many events being held virtually this year, the Mu Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. 2021 Talent Hunt was no different. COVID-19 could dampen the spirits of our two superstar competitors. The virtual competition was held on February 19, with the competitors submitting their video performances to be judged remotely by the competition panel. With a powerful vocal performance, the judges selected Quiana Morris, a senior at Savannah Arts Academy. Hannah Buckles was selected as the runner up, with a cello performance. Both participants received a cash prize and a plaque.

The Talent Hunt Program of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity has touched thousands of students, many of whom have gone on to make outstanding contributions to their communities and our world. Many have earned scholarships, awards, and recognition through exposure from this program. It is our mission as Omega men of substance to continue to grow in our unyielding commitment to support our youth. Brother Horace Magwood, III served as the 2021 Talent Hunt Chairman under the leadership of Chapter Basileus, James “Slim” Melvin.