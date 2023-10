Ms. Opal Lee, known as the Grandmother of Juneteenth was the keynote speaker at the Post Juneteenth celebration held last Monday, June 26, 2023 at Resurrection Pentecostal Temple on Joe St. While visiting Savannah, Ms. Lee participated in a reading session at Haven Elementary School and later had lunch with her sisters of Zeta Phi Beta, Sorority, Inc.

During her speech, Ms. Lee talked about how she began work on having Juneteenth as a national holiday. “It meant freedom” said