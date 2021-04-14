Mrs. Barbara Knox Lordnum Selected A.M.E. Minister’s Spouse of the Year

The Georgia Conference Ministers’ Spouses Organization of the African Methodist Episcopal Church selected Mrs. Barbara Knox Lordnum as Minister’s Spouse of the Year for 2021.

As Proverb 31:31 states, “Give her of the fruit of her hands; and let her own works praise her in the gates.” Worshipper, virtuous servant, and vessel of grace are the characteristics of this dynamic woman of God. First Lady Barbara Knox Lordnum is the second child, out of four, born to Cozy and Milton Houston and William Knox of Augusta, GA and raised in Screven County. She attended Screven County High School and later attended Ogeechee Technical College. For the past 26 years, Barbara has been employed at Kayo Bearings as a Chemical Technician.

First Lady Barbara is a former member of St. Andrews A.M.E. in Girard, Ga. As a young child, Barbara recognized Jesus as Lord and the leader of her life. As Romans 10:9 teaches, “If you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.” Though no person can fully comprehend Jesus, even a young child can place his or her trust in Jesus as Lord. She loves serving the Lord. While at St. Andrews A.M.E. Church, First Lady Barbara was actively involved in working with the young people as well as being a Steward.

She married the love of her life, Revered Gregory E. Lordnum on January 14, 2006, and their blended family is blessed with five daughters, Jessica, Latisha, Cheryl, Christina and Greneisha. They have seven wonderful grandsons. First Lady Barbara has a genuine love for God and her family. No matter what the demands of life are during the week, First Lady Barbara is found giving God her best, as she has been a member of Bethel A.M.E. since April 2016. One of her greatest joys is serving and worshipping at Bethel A.M.E., where she takes pride in Ushering every Sunday. She is a dedicated member, of the Fountain Wallace Missionary Society, The Local Lay Society, and The Women’s Auxiliary Board.

First Lady Barbara love being a wife, mother and grandmother. Her hobbies are bowling and shopping. Her passion is working with young people and spending time with her family. The scripture that soothes her soul is Philippians 4:13 – “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me”. First Lady Barbara credits all her life accomplishments to her faith and belief in God. “To God be the Glory for all the Great Things He has done!!”