Mr. & Mrs. Bernard Y. Conyers, Sr. Celebrates 50th Wedding Anniversary

Bernard and Emma Jean Hawkins Conyers will celebrate fifty years of marriage August 15, 2020. Unified by Christ whom they emulate by loving and showing respect for each other, by worshipping together, by placing Christ first, the home second, and others third. The couple has experienced many years of spiritual blessings, physical blessings, financial blessings, and familial blessings. When problems come, they continue to trust God. Bernard is the son of Mr. & Mrs. Ralph Conyers, Sr. (Alice), and Emma Jean is the only child of Josie Mae Hawkins Burns and the granddaughter of Mr. & Mrs. Joseph Hawkins (Emma). Emma Jean was given in marriage by her grandmother’s nephew, Mr. James McNeil. Wedding planners were Mrs. Cynthia (cousin Lumpy) Miles Edwards, her grandmother’s niece, and Mrs. Fannie Pray Jenkins, her mentor. Wedding gown was made and designed by Rev. Mary Lou Boyd. All mentioned are deceased.

Bernard and Emma Jean met on the campus of Savannah State College, introduced by Bernard’s sister, Henrietta Conyers Jones, Emma Jean, a Spanish Major and Bernard, a Business Administration Major. Bernard, a US Army Vietnam Veteran. They both graduated from Savannah State College, May 1970. He was employed by Savannah

State College in 1970 as Manager, Snack Bar/ Concession, in 1975 as Director of Housing, in 1976 as Business Office Manager, and in 1978-2005 as Director of Auxiliary Services of Savannah State University (Retired), at BestBuy parttime Salesman, 2005-2014. Emma Jean was first employed at Robert Smalls Jr. High School in Beaufort, SC as an instructor of Spanish in 1970. She returned to Savannah in 1971 as an instructor of Spanish and English at H. V. Jenkins High School where she taught for thirty-one years. In 1999, she was employed as an instructor of Freshman English at Savannah State University and served periodically in this capacity until 2020.

They are members, serving in several ministries, of Connor’s Temple Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Thomas J. Sills. They have traveled nationally and internationally. They are the parents of Bernard (Bernie) Y. Conyers, II (Heather), Amy Joset Conyers (twin), and Joseph Hawkins Conyers (twin): Bernard Y. Conyers, II, Unilever, Manufacturing, Ghana, Africa; Amy Joset Conyers, Marketing, Comcast, Philadelphia, PA; Joseph

H. Conyers, Assistant Principal Double Bass, Philadelphia Orchestra; Instructor: The Juilliard School and Temple University; Executive Director, Project 440; Music Director, All-City Public Schools Orchestra, Philadelphia, PA.

Emma Jean pledged Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Gamma Upsilon Chapter at Savannah State College in 1968. She is now a member of Gamma Sigma Omega Chapter and has served in several positions, including President and author of Chapter’s history book. Bernard pledged Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc, Mu Phi Chapter, 1984 and has served in several positions, including Vice Basileus.

An extension of their Christian service is active participation in the First District of the General Missionary Baptist Convention, Inc., she as President of the First District’s Women’s Auxiliary and he in the Laymen Ministry. As servants of Christ, they participate in several other organizations and boards.

Due to COVID-19, the Wedding Anniversary will not be celebrated this year, but with God’s blessings, they look forward to a grand celebration in 2021.