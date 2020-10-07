MPC Awarded Grant To Form Coastal Empire Resilience Network

By Savannah Tribune | on October 07, 2020

Melanie Wilson MPC Executive Director
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Coastal Resources Division (GADNR CRD) has announced that the Chatham County-Savannah Metropolitan Planning Commission (MPC) has been awarded a grant to aid in the formation of a Coastal Empire Resilience Network (CERN) that will ultimately benefit local jurisdictions within the coastal empire by actively improving the resilience of the area.

This project is meant to engage regional community partners, municipal staff, and policymakers to share resources and coordinate strategies to address the physical, economic, and social challenges the Chatham County region faces due to climate change. Additionally, the proposed project will strengthen the ability of the region to be more resilient, allowing the community to prepare, adapt, and respond to both short-term and long-term complex climate and weather related challenges. Please contact Melanie Wilson, Executive Director at 912-651-1440 or Jackie Jackson, Director of Advance Planning at 912-651- 1479/ jacksonj@thempc.org, for more information.

