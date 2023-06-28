Motherland Missions Accomplished: Julia Pearce (Tybee MLK) and Mayor Van Johnson Share Efforts in Ghana

The Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. (HCFS) “Harnessing the Power of Collaboration on the issues of today and tomorrow, will host its monthly community information and issues breakfast forum on Saturday July 1, 2023, at 9:30 AM, in the Multipurpose Room of the WBS YMCA, located at 1110 May Street. This special HCFS Signature Roundtable and Open Forum will feature an exciting presentation wherein Julia Pearce, Coordinator, Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization, will present promising results of her six weeks visit to Ghana to advance the possibility of a Sister City relationship between Elmina, Ghana, location of the Cape Coast Door of No Return and Tybee Island, GA, location of the Lazaretto Creek slave port.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, and State Rep. Edna Jackson, on a separate mission, as delegates to the international World Trade Center Conference, met up with Pearce, whose organization is also a member of the WTC, while in Accra, the capitol of the Ghanaian nation. Both are eager to share and answer questions concerning the progress made.

On June 3, 2023, Mayor Johnson was awarded, in absentia, the HCFS’ coveted (Booker T.) Washington-Walker (Madam C. J.) Award. Savannah’s premiere community education and issues forum, the HCFS, now in its 17th year, selected Johnson for his continuing support of the partnership between Education and Economic Development. Too, he was lauded for his outstanding leadership and vision during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Families, business, clergy, neighbors, youths, and associates are invited to come as they are, for the HCFS’s popular and Signature Roundtable and Open Forum, featuring its popular Extreme Networking opportunity.

Presiding Elder Jai Haithco, Pastor, St. Philip AME Church will bring the Invocation and Grace. The Committee to Re-Elect Bishop Dr. Estella Edwards Shabazz 5th District Alderwoman is the July Co-sponsor. For more information, email: hungryclubforumsav@earthlink.net or call Diana Harvey Johnson at 912- 667-5525.