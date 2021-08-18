Mother Delores Middleton To Celebrate 80th Birthday!

Mother Delores Middleton will celebrate her 80th Birthday at 2 pm on August 21, 2021 at the Skidaway Island Pavilion Group Shelter.

Mother Middleton is known for her dedication to community service, including volunteer coordination at Savannah Feed the Hungry; the Berean Society and the Savannah Sugar Refinery Retirement Group. She is also the esteemed Mother and Trustee Board Chairperson at her beloved Clifton Baptist Church.

To honor this milestone in Mother Middleton’s life journey, the birthday committee challenges 80 family, friends and neighbors to roll up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine. Starting at 1 pm, anyone can drive up, greet Mother Middleton, receive the COVID19 vaccine, a lunch snack, monetary prizes or gifts as long as supplies last. The vaccine clinic is sponsored by Apollo Pharmacy in Pooler, GA.

Let’s show Mother Middleton we love her. At the same time save the life of a family member or friend.

Mother Middleton and the Birthday Committee look forward to seeing you there!