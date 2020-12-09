MLK Jr. Observance Day Association Sponsors A “MLK Giving Campaign”

The Martin Luther King Observance Day Association has led this community in celebrating Dr. King’s birth for the past 41 years. We extend our heartfelt thanks and appreciation for the magnificent support this community has given to this most worthy work of completing “The Dream.”

This year has been a trying one for us all, but we are committed to keeping Dr. Kings’ dream alive with the assistance of our like-minded community partners like YOU!

Considering, the concerns of the ongoing pandemic, our board of directors has decided for the safety of our community, to suspend all 10-events for 2021 to focus on a strong and extraordinary 2022 celebration. Local media will present MLK presentations on King Day, Monday, January 18, 2021.

The Association will lead a “MLK Giving Campaign.” We are inviting our sponsors, supporters and the general public to join us in our MLK Giving during December – January 15, 2021. Donations received will be acknowledged and promoted through our virtual educational efforts and preparation for the 2022 celebration. With your continuous support, we can surely expect comparable events as you have partnered with for our past celebrations.

Without your help, we could not have achieved the success we now enjoy. For 2021, we are requesting that you please consider continuing your annual support, at any level. These funds will enable us to continue to provide our Scholarship and Community Giveback Programs.

In 2021, we will redirect our planning time and energies to overhaul, renew, and rebrand the association to return in 2022 with its old glory and beyond. We invited anyone wishing to assist, or need additional information to contact our office at 912.234.5502 or email us at celebrate@mlksavannah.com volunteers are always needed.