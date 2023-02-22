MLK Gospel Festival Held Featuring Vickie Winans

The MLK Observance Day Association presented the MLK Gospel Festival featuring Vickie Winans. The festival was held last Sunday, February 19, 2023 at First Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church. Bishop Thomas Sills served as the Worship Leader. Rev. Marion Brooks delivered the scripture. The congregation sang “Lift Every Voice”. Invocation was delivered by Rev. Dr. Da’Henri Thurmond and Mrs. Elaine Snider presented the Welcome. Greetings were delivered from MLK Observance Day Assoc. President Deborah Adams. First Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church Choir rendered gospel selections.

Bishop Willie Ferrell made the offering appeal.. Bishop Raphael Watson introduced Gospel Recording Artist Vickie Winans. Her performance was second to none.

Closing remarks were delivered by MLK Gospel Festival

Co Chairperson Glynda Jones and Rev. Andre Osborne gave benediction.