The Observance Day Association, Inc. is reminding everyone that the deadline to submit a 2022 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. parade application is Friday, December 31, 2021.

Because of the pandemic, we are limited to 150 units, one unit per organization.

Applications are currently available online at www.mlkingsavannah.com, or at the Association’s office located at 1206 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Savannah, GA 31405.