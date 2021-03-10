MKR Observance Day Association, Inc.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Observance Day Association’s 2021 Memorial Scholarship Application is now available. This scholarship is available to all high school seniors in Savannah, Georgia. Because of COVID, the SAT/ ACT scores do not have to be provided. Applications can be found online at www. mlkingsavannah.com under the “Events” tab. You may also pick up an application at 1206 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd in Savannah. Applications are due by Friday, March 19th, 2021. Please call the main office at 912- 234-5502 with any questions regarding the applicatio