Mitchell Selected For Sons of Allen Hall of Fame

On November 13, 2021 in Byron, GA, Tommie L. Mitchell will be inducted into the Hall of Fame of the Sons of Allen of the Sixth Episcopal District of the AME Church.

Mitchell was born and raised in Kingsland, GA and is a 1960 graduate of Savannah State College. One of the highlights of his time at Savannah State was being inducted into his beloved Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. in 1958 through Alpha Gamma Chapter.

After his time at Savannah State, Mitchell returned to Kingsland and began his career as educator and counselor in the Camden County School District. The big city lights of Savan- nah and an opportunity to work at his alma mater lured him and the family back to Savannah in 1970. Mitchell worked for Savannah State College for 27 years until he retired in 1997 as the Director of Financial Aid. Mitchell also worked in Customer Service at Sears in the Oglethorpe Mall for 24 years retiring in 1997. At Sears and at Savannah State, he was known for his incredible work ethic and personable nature that extended to all the individuals he served.

Mitchell is a man of faith, family, and service who was raised in the church by a faith-filled, praying mother. He joined St. Philip AME over 45 years ago and has been a servant-leader honoring God with his time, talents, and treasure. He started on the Steward Board and then became a church Trustee for over 20 years. As part of the Finance Committee, Mitchell was responsible for documenting the financial contributions of the members. Mitchell knew he wanted to be part of the Sons of Allen long before any of the other members of the Church. In fact, he bought a Sons of Allen jacket and hung it in his closet a year before he became a member. He knew this ministry was an important ministry for the men of St. Philip and shared his beliefs of fellowship, faith, and service. Mitchell has served in this ministry for over 15 years.

Bishop Reginald T. Jackson, Presiding Prelate of the Sixth Episcopal District of the AME Church, will be the speaker for the induction program that will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the New Greater Allen Temple AME Church, 1235 Jones Road in Byron where Reverend Charlie Hicks II is Pastor. The program will be hosted by Sixth Episcopal District Sons of Allen President Stan Smith.

Married to the dynamic Gladys Mitchell for 58 years, Tommie Mitchell is the proud father to four amazing children, Delphine, Yolanda, Kim, and Taryll. He is grandfather to five extraordinary grandchildren, Corey, Kayla, Nicholas, Victoria, and Tiffani.