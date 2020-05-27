Metro Savannah Rotary Club Teamed Up With Loop It Up Savannah and Others To Distribute Food and ArtSmart Kits

The Metro Savannah Rotary Club teamed up with Loop It Up Savannah, the City of Savannah, PACK, Coastal Georgia Indicators Coalition, Isle of Hope United Methodist Church, West Broad Street YMCA, Forsyth Farmers Market, Grandma’s Hands and the Edgemere Sackville Neighborhood Association on last Wednesday, May 13, 2020 to distribute food and special ArtSmart Activity Kits for hundreds of families across Chatham County as part of a community response to the COVID pandemic.

Metro Savannah Rotary is using Club funds and a COVID emergency grant it received from Rotary International District 6920, which covers Chatham County, to make a $6,520 donation to help fund Loop It Up’s ArtSmart Activity Kits Initiative. Loop it Up is preparing the kits – which include art supplies, books, and activity sheets – for children to use while out of school.

In addition, Boston Agrex, a food distribution company based in Boston, Massachusetts, has donated 6,000 pounds of frozen chicken quarters to be distributed with the ArtSmart Activity Kits. Personnel from Savannah Fire transported the chicken from a cold storage unit at Argo Foods in Pooler to the distribution point at the West Broad YMCA. From there, a team of volunteers delivered the art kits and chickens to families at various locations throughout Chatham County.

Loop It Up Savannah is a community art program that was founded in 2008. The nonprofit began as a children’s knitting and crochet class at the West Broad Street YMCA, and quickly grew to include a broad spectrum of art forms as well as Yoga, Mindfulness and STEAM in weekly classes for children and adults throughout Savannah’s neighborhoods. Through programs and partnerships with schools, community centers, museums and local businesses, Loop It Up Savannah brings art and creativity to 10,000 young people each year.

For more info contact Loop It Up Executive Director Molly Lieberman, 912.660.2812.