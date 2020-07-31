The Memorial Tribute for Myron Smith will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Myron Smith was born on Aug. 1, 1971, in Savannah, GA where he graduated from Sol C. Johnson High School and matriculated to Savannah State University and Rutgers University. Mr. Smith was a proud husband and a devoted father. He enjoyed a career as a compliance engineer with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, where he was the second African-American air management engineer to be hired outside of Milwaukee. He fiercely loved his family, career, and hometown.

On August 31, 2019, Mr. Smith passed away due to gun violence while visiting Savannah, Ga. with his family. The case remains unresolved.

The family of Mr. Smith wishes to honor his life with memories of him as a husband, father, son, professional, and friend.

“I refuse to let the manner in which my husband was taken away from us be his final memory,” said Angel Smith. “While I fight for an end to gun violence, I also celebrate the brilliant, passionate, charming, and witty person he was. I want to share the story of his life and how this has impacted our family over this past year in hopes that his light continues to shine bright and this community learns the far-reaching consequences of violence.”

Any media wishing to learn more about the life of Mr. Smith and the work of his family to keep his memory alive, please contact Mrs. Angel Smith at 912-321-3276 or angelsmith8961@gmail.com for interviews.

The Family of Myron Smith