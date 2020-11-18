Memorial Health Welcomes Fellowship-Trained Breast Surgeon Dr. Anne Saladyga

Memorial Health is pleased to announce that Anne Saladyga, MD, a board-certified general surgeon who is fellowship training in breast surgical oncology, has joined its Memorial Health University Physicians – Breast Care practice.

“We are excited to welcome a surgeon of her caliber and experience to our team,” said breast surgeon Dr. William Burak. “Dr. Saladyga is uniquely qualified to help patients navigate a breast cancer diagnosis and guide them through their personalized treatment options to the best possible outcome,” Burak added.

Dr. Saladyga is an expert in providing evaluation and treatment of breast disease in both women and men of any age. She will lead the team diagnosing both benign and malignant diseases of the breast utilizing minimally invasive biopsy techniques, and then provide surgical procedures when needed. “I pride myself on walking the cancer journey with my patients. My goal is to treat their cancer while still providing a good overall and cosmetic outcome,” says Saladyga. Saladyga earned her undergraduate degree at Rochester Institute of Technology and completed medical school at State University of New York at Buffalo. She did her general surgery residency at William Beaumont Army Medical Center in El Paso, TX, and most recently completed a fellowship at the Breast Surgical Oncology at West Cancer Clinic, in Germantown, TN. During her subspecialty training in breast surgical oncology, she gained extensive experience in treating breast disease and performing breast procedures including lumpectomies, mastectomies, nipple sparing mastectomies, sentinel lymph node biopsies, and axillary lymph node dissections. She has additional training in ultrasound guided biopsies and intraoperative wire placement.

Dr. Saladyga is a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves and served on as a General Surgeon on Active Duty in the U.S. Army from 2005 – 2019. As a military surgeon, she served four deployments to the Middle East from 2012 to 2019, and earned a Bronze Star for her 2014 combat tour.

Dr. Saladyga and her husband are excited to settle in Savannah and raise their twin daughters in the community. She will be seeing patients at Memorial Health University Physicians – Breast Care on Memorial Health campus at Building 100, Suite 405. Call (912) 350-2700 or book an appointment at MemorialHealthDoctors.com.