Memorial Health Announces Sweeping Programs To Protect Colleagues Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Memorial Health, as part of HCA Healthcare, one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers, is announcing a comprehensive effort to protect its colleagues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the past few weeks, Memorial Health has experienced a decrease in surgery and outpatient volume as a result of COVID-19, leading to a reduction of hours for some of our colleagues. In response, HCA Healthcare announced a new “pandemic pay continuation” policy to help protect the financial security for front-line caregivers at all facilities. It applies to all HCA Healthcare employees, including those at Memorial Health.

For colleagues with reduced hours who work in clinical facilities or support areas, we will attempt to redeploy them so that they can keep working. Those who cannot be redeployed will receive 70 percent of base pay for up to seven weeks until HCA Healthcare better understands the long-term implications of this pandemic on the organization. A similar plan is being implemented at corporate offices.

“This pandemic is unique, and our colleagues’ concerns are real,” said Shayne George, Memorial Health CEO. “We want them to know that we care like family, and stand with them. If we are to emerge stronger, more resilient and more capable to meet our nation’s healthcare challenges, we recognize that this cannot happen without supporting all of our colleagues in these trying times.”

For colleagues working in patient care facilities who are quarantined per CDC guidelines, Memorial Health will pay 100 percent of base pay for scheduled hours regardless of where the exposure took place. Colleagues who do not work in a patient care facility and are quarantined per CDC guidelines, will be eligible for short term disability while they are ill.

Scrub laundering will be provided for colleagues who care for COVID-19 patients to help prevent potentially carrying the virus home on clothing. In addition, HCA Healthcare is working with major hotel chains to provide free housing for caregivers who provide care to COVID-19 patients and prefer not to go home to their loved ones after their shift.

Other benefits and programs already in place include options for child or elder care, free Doctors on Demand telemedicine to assist those who cannot get in to see their regular provider, HCA Hope Fund grants for colleagues with financial needs, and emotional support and counseling services.

In addition, HCA Healthcare announced that its senior leadership team will take a 30 percent cut in pay until the pandemic passes. HCA Healthcare CEO Sam Hazen will donate 100 percent of his paycheck for eight weeks to the HCA Hope Fund, and other senior leaders will make significant contributions. Similarly, HCA Healthcare’s Board of Directors has waived their cash compensation for the remainder of the year allowing the company to make an additional contribution to the HCA Hope Fund.