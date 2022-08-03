Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Commemorated Their 70th Boule’ With Class and Distinction

During the week of July 10-15, the members of AKA converged upon Orlando, Florida to observe their 70th Boule. The theme for the event was “The Magic of Excellence in the City Beautiful”. The Boule is a bi-annual international gathering, with members in attendance from chapters around the globe. Participants were able to attend sessions in person and/or online. There were over 25,000 members registered, with approximately 13,000 of those choosing to attend in person. ”This was the largest gathering of the organization in its 114- year history, connecting 79 Chapters and over 4,000 volunteer members” (Mrs. Geraldine Thompson, Member and Representative for House District 44). Strict adherence to COVID-19 precautions were observed, with members being required to provide advance proof of vaccination and documentation of having been tested immediately prior to attending in person.

The host location was the spacious, well-proportioned Orange County Convention Center. Dr. Glenda Glover, International President and CEO, presided over the proceeding, with the support of the members of the Directorate. Each day’s events were well constructed and followed an itinerary that was filled with numerous opportunities to teach, share, learn and grow. A variety of community conscious forums were scheduled on timely topics such as Voting Rights and Social Justice. The 7 Plenary Sessions were focused on various aspects of the business matters of the organization. The various service projects that the sorority has undertaken, such as Soles- 4Souls, Eyeglass collection for the Lions Clubs, and the donation of pillowcase dresses and shirts were showcased. Sisterly fellowship with other members was continuous via the morning exercise offerings, the themed breakfasts, luncheons, and dinners and the opportunity to shop at over 100 vendor booths.

Special presentations, performances, and appearances were a daily feature from celebrities (some of which are members of AKA) such as United States Vice President Kamala Harris; Reverend Al Sharpton; songstress Yolanda Adams; television personality Star Jones; balladeer Peabo Bryson; comedian Rickey Smiley and a host of other notable public figures. Vice President Harris greeted the fellow members of the sorority with heartfelt appreciation for their support and well wishes. She spoke about her concerns for the highly publicized trending topics of Roe v. Wade women’s health care choices, voting rights, minority and indigenous maternal mortality, internet broadband availability, and other issues that impact populations with limited access to appropriate levels of medical and educational resources. Her presence at the convention was of historic proportions and certainly an event that will remain on the minds of attendees for years to come.

During the Boule, nearly 3,400 delegates cast votes for a slate of members who desired to run for leadership offices within the Directorate. Savannah native (Atlanta resident) Mrs. Charletta Wilson Jacks was successful in being elected as the First Supreme Anti Basileus. This role will place her as the second official in command of the sorority, a position that is also referred to as the International First Vice President of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. Mrs. Jacks also serves as the Vice President of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Housing Foundation and the Vice President of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Educational Advancement Foundation. Gamma Sigma Omega Chapter’s President, Ms. Charlene Jones, Ms. Dorothy Wilson (Mrs. Jacks’ Mother), and the members of GSO are exceptionally proud of her accomplishments! She has brought additional notoriety and commendation to the Peach State, The Atlanta area, and the Seaport City.