Meet Temakha (TEE- MA – KA)

Temakha, is known as modern medicine womban with remedies of award winning music, visual art and community drum circles. Temakha is previously known as the internationally published runway model and beauty ambassador, Tierra – TEA – Benton, and now offers her talents, music, and art products through her healing art hub, Abundaverse.

Temakha’s singing and songwriting career began in 2019 with the release of her first single entitled, Nouri. Success swiftly followed as she received the Indie Music Channel awards for Best Female RnB Artist 2019 and Best Music Video in 2020.

In January 2020, She released her first self published book entitled, Abundaverse: The Remedy. In this body of work, the artist shares personal reflections from her healing journey through her exploration of the ancient healing art of Kemetic Reiki. While in the process of building her first studio recorded music album, Temakha was inspired to create The Abundaverse Chakra Meditation Album. This album offers musical medicine for listeners to easily access and maintain inner peace and well-being through her guided meditations through the chakra energy system.

The Savannah, GA based Artist is currently adding the finishing touches to her first studio recorded album which features futuristic compositions by her Brother, DeVonte Benton, innovative production by Eric Winbush, and vocal additions from musical powerhouses including Mary Davis of SOS Band. In 2022 Temakha received the award for Best RnB Song from the Indie Music Channel for another yet to be released single. Learn more Temakha’s visual art, music and local drum circle experiences via ABUNDAVERSE.com.