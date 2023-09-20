McIntosh County Officials Adopt Zoning Amendment Despite State Legislators Call To Reconsider

State Representatives Sandra Scott (D-Rex), Kim Schofield (D-Atlanta), Viola Davis (D-Stone Mountain), State Senators Nikki Merritt (D-Grayson), Sheikh Rahman (D-Lawrenceville) and residents from Sapelo Island’s Hog Hammock community held a press conference on September 6th to urge the McIntosh County Board of Commissioners to reconsider its September 12th vote on a proposed zoning ordinance amendment for the Hog Hammock District. Both residents and lawmakers discussed the effects that the amendment may have on Hog Hammock residents and the Gullah Geechee community.

Residents expressed concerns that the proposed zoning ordinance amendment would remove regulations that they say were intended to protect the Gullah Geechee residents of Hog Hammock. The McIntosh County Planning and Zoning Commission and the McIntosh Board of Commissioners scheduled public hearings and a September 12th vote on the amendment, but residents said that meetings were scheduled at times when there is limited ferry access, thus preventing residents from attending. Residents stated that they made requests for accommodations to allow residents to attend these hearings but said such requests had gone unanswered. The Tuesday, September 12th vote on the amendment by the McIntosh County Commissioners ended at 3-2, changing the zoning on Sapelo Island’s historic Hog Hammock community. Despite residents voicing concerns about the possible displacement and eradication of Gullah-Geechee people and opposition to more development during the press conference, county meetings, and silent demonstrations; the zoning ordinance was adopted.

The amendment to the McIntosh County Zoning Ordinance would affect minimum lot size, the minimum square footage of buildings constructed in the district, amend the maximum square footage requirements and otherwise impact various uses allowed within the Hog Hammock District.

Hog Hammock was one of fifteen African American Saltwater Gullah Geechee settlements on Sapelo Island, Georgia and first appeared on a pre-Civil War topographical survey map in 1856-57. Many members of the community are descendants of African-American plantation workers. Hog Hammock is approximately 500 acres and contains the only privately owned property on Sapelo Island. The community has approximately 40 full-time residents. Hog Hammock was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1996.