Mayor Van Johnson To Kickoff 2022 Hungry Club Forum Series

The Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. (HCFS) will host its monthly, virtual Signature Roundtable and Open Forum community education and issues discussion, on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at www.facebook.com/hungryclubforumofsavannah, at 9:30 AM.

This forum will launch the sixteenth year of the HCFS offering its brand of close-up interaction and exchange with a diverse array of people, concepts, and issues of importance to the general public. Tune in to make you and your family’s voices heard.

The Honorable Van R. Johnson II, Mayor, City of Savannah will serve as the keynote presenter for this informal “Conversation with Mayor Johnson on Moving the City of Savannah Forward.” Savannah’s premiere community issues platform invites you, your family, and associates to join in this important discussion for generating dialogue and the exchange of ideas and information.

The HCFS is a 501 (c) 3 organization dedicated to increasing the awareness of educational, community economic development, heritage preservation, cultural enrichment and other issues and topics of importance to the growth and progress of the entire community. Co-Sponsors for the January HCFS are Andrews & Sanders Law Offices, Attorneys Doug Andrews and Richard Sanders, principals; and Campbell & Sons Funeral Home, Hon. David L. Campbell, Owner, and Chatham County Coroner.

For more information, please e-mail: hungryclubforumsav@earthlink.net or call Julia Wright at 912-233-0855 or Diana Harvey Johnson at 912- 927- 8425.