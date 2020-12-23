Mayor Van Johnson To Kickoff 2021 Hungry Club Forum Series

By Savannah Tribune | on December 23, 2020

Savannah Mayor Van R. Johnson, II
The Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. (HCFS) will host its monthly, Signature Roundtable and Open Forum community issues discussion, on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at www.facebook.com/hungryclubforumofsavannah, at 9:30 AM.

The Honorable Van R. Johnson, II, Mayor, City of Savannah has consented to participate in “A Conversation with Mayor Johnson on Moving Savannah Forward.” Savannah’s premiere community issues platform invites you, your family, and associates to join in this important discussion for generating dialogue and the exchange of ideas and information.

The HCFS is a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to increasing the awareness of educational, community economic development, heritage preservation, cultural enrichment and other issues and topics of importance to the growth and progress of the entire community.

For more information, please e-mail: hungryclubforumsav@earthlink.net or call Julia Wright at 233-0855 or Diana Harvey Johnson at (912) 927-8425.

