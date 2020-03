Mayor Van R. Johnson, II will host his first State of the City address and town hall meeting on Thursday, March 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Savannah Civic Center, third floor ballroom.

Mayor Johnson will give an overview of the current happenings in the City of Savannah and where the City is headed, and City Manager Pat Monahan will present his annual report to the Savannah City Council. The City Council will be available to answer questions from the public.