Mayor Johnson Named One Of Georgia Trend’s 100 Most Influential Georgians

Mayor Van R. Johnson, II, has been named among Georgia Trend’s 100 most influential Georgians in the 23rd iteration of the publication’s annual list of influential people around the Peach State.

In their profile of Mayor Johnson, Georgia Trend highlighted the following: “Savannah’s 67th Mayor, Johnson has demonstrated leadership both locally and nationally, guiding his city through the COVID pandemic, which flared just two months after his swearing in, with the earliest mask mandate in the state. He’s also the first person from Savannah to serve as chair of the Advisory Board of the National League of Cities.”

For this listing of the 100 Most Influential Georgians, Georgia Trend assembled a group of remarkable people, many of whom have risen to the challenges of the past year to help make life better for all Georgians.

“I am honored and humbled to be included among some extraordinary Georgians on this prestigious list,” said Mayor Johnson. “It gives me immense pride to represent Savannah in this positive way as we show that Coastal Georgia’s leadership is powerful statewide.”

This year’s list includes CEOs, politicians, college presidents, nonprofit and economic development leaders, among others, who have inspired and spearheaded efforts to meet and beat challenges in virtually every corner of the Peach State. Some are very public figures, while others work quietly behind the scenes. All are tireless and passionate in pursuit of their vision for a better Georgia.