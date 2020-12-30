Mayor Johnson Named Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Citizen of the Year

Mayor Van R. Johnson, II, received the 2020 Citizen of the Year award from the Mu Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Mayor Johnson was selected for his contributions locally, regionally and nationally to combat COVID-19 through city ordinances and being outspoken about the effectiveness of mask requirements.

“I am humbled to be honored by such great men in our community,” said Mayor Johnson. “I appreciate that they recognize my efforts to make Savannah safer, equitable and accessible for all people.”

The fraternity’s Citizen of the Year represents a person of local, regional and international recognition who is acclaimed by a significant segment of society for the outstanding contributions to the welfare of humankind who made the most significant contributions to humanity.