Mayor Johnson Named Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Citizen of the Year

By Savannah Tribune | on December 30, 2020

L-R: Wil Jones, Kever Conyers, Randy Houston, Thaddeus Hodges - Basileus, James Melvin - Vice-Basileus, Mayor Van Johnson, Anthony Fulton, Andre Wright, Tomorris Robinson, McRae Mangum
L-R: Wil Jones, Kever Conyers, Randy Houston, Thaddeus Hodges – Basileus, James Melvin – Vice-Basileus, Mayor Van Johnson, Anthony Fulton, Andre Wright, Tomorris Robinson, McRae Mangum

Mayor Van R. Johnson, II, received the 2020 Citizen of the Year award from the Mu Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Mayor Johnson was selected for his contributions locally, regionally and nationally to combat COVID-19 through city ordinances and being outspoken about the effectiveness of mask requirements.

“I am humbled to be honored by such great men in our community,” said Mayor Johnson. “I appreciate that they recognize my efforts to make Savannah safer, equitable and accessible for all people.”

The fraternity’s Citizen of the Year represents a person of local, regional and international recognition who is acclaimed by a significant segment of society for the outstanding contributions to the welfare of humankind who made the most significant contributions to humanity.

More From Front Page Go To The Front Page Section

Vote In The January 5, 2021 – Runoff Election
Roland Martin To Speak At Chatham County Voters Rally
Ribbon Cutting Held At Savannah Chatham Manufacturing Center

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.