Mayor Johnson Elected To Georgia Municipal Association Board, Legislative Policy Council

Mayor Van R. Johnson, II, will serve on the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) Board of Directors as one of the Directors at-Large.

In this role, Mayor Johnson will provide oversight of GMA’s affairs, participate in adopting necessary governance policies, promote participation in GMA among the membership and serve as an advocate of Georgia’s cities. Members elected Johnson during the association’s annual meeting, which was held virtually on July 2.

“I am honored to serve Savannah and cities across our state in this new leadership role,” Mayor Johnson said. “Cities, towns and villages are the backbone of America, and the Georgia Municipal Association ensures we can collectively advocate for our future success.”

The association also appointed Mayor Johnson to the Legislative Policy Council (LPC). In this role, Mayor Johnson will actively participate in GMA’s legislative policy efforts. The LPC annually prepares a proposed legislative platform for consideration by GMA’s six policy committees at the annual convention in Savannah. The LPC also provides real-time feedback and advice on critical policy issues when the Georgia legislature is in session.