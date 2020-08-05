Mayor Johnson Announces Housing Savannah Taskforce

Mayor Van R. Johnson, II announced the formation of the Housing Savannah taskforce today.

The group will investigate and develop an action plan for affordable housing in Savannah – housing that can be attainable for the average Savannahian for less than 30 percent of gross household income.

“Housing that is affordable is a priority for the Savannah City Council,” said Mayor Johnson. “42 percent of Savannah households are cost-burdened by paying more than 30 percent of their income for housing. We need to do the work that’s necessary to develop a comprehensive housing plan for the City to ensure that those living here have budget-friendly options for permanent housing.”

Mr. Israel Small, co-chair of Housing Savannah and the former Assistant City Manager, shared his thoughts on this new effort, “As we all know, affordable housing is something that is not attainable to many. Housing Savannah is an excellent idea – this taskforce is made up of individuals with the talent and experience necessary to develop a product the City will be proud of.”

Brynn Grant of the United Way of the Coastal Empire will serve as the other co-chair of the taskforce.

The members are Mayor Van Johnson, Leonard McCoy, Maynard Potter, Tonia Miller, Alexia Frame, John Neely, Tyesha Whitely, Monica Cerrone, Larry Myers, Michael Brown, James Bennett, Brynn Grant, Sheri Butler, Jenny Gentry, Steve Hall, Lamar Owens, Anita Smith-Dixon, Meredith Stone, James Alexander, Josh Yellin, Cindy Kelley, Sabriya Scott, Richard Reeve, Katina Wheeler, Wayne Dawson, Israel Small, Alfonso Ribot, Kenneth Zapp, Pat Monahan, Alison Goldey, Earline Davis and Melanie Wilson.

The group will present its plan to the Savannah Mayor and City Council and the community for consideration and action.