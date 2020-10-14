Mayor & Council Select Interim City Manager

Mayor Van R. Johnson, II, and the Savannah City Council announced the selection of Michael Brown as interim City Manager to replace Patrick Monahan who will retire on Nov. 1.

“Continuity is key as we seek to maintain the steady leadership Pat Monahan has provided our organization for the last 18 months,” said Mayor Johnson. “Michael Brown knows this job and held it for a long time, he is uniquely qualified to fill Pat’s shoes as we seek the right fit for a permanent City Manager.”

Brown previously served as Savannah’s City Manager from 1995 to 2010 and has remained engaged with the City.

“It has been quite the unique and rewarding experience to cap off 38 years of public service by leading this remarkable organization,” said Monahan. “As I prepare to again retire, I am pleased to know that I will leave Team Savannah in very capable hands.”

Brown will take office as City Manager on Nov. 2.

“I’m excited to rejoin the City of Savannah to lend my experience and knowledge to the organization during this transitional period,” said Brown. “I appreciate the confidence Council has placed in me and I look forward to working with Team Savannah to continue furthering their collective vision.”

The City Council is expected to formally vote on Brown’s appointment on Thursday, Oct. 22.