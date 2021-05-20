May is Mental Health Awareness Month

By Savannah Tribune | on May 20, 2021

To celebrate, we are kicking off our inaugural Better Together campaign.

What is Better Together, exactly? I’m so glad you asked.

What will not be news to most of you is that the world is plagued with injustice and our very own mental health industry is no exception.

Just a few examples:

I’ll stop there for now, but you can imagine, the list goes on.

At MyWellbeing, one of our core values is that Everyone Deserves a Seat on the Couch. One of the ways that we are living that value is by launching this very campaign.

Through Better Together, we are partnering with leading brands to compensate providers full fee group rates while providing free group support for seekers of color who cannot otherwise afford care.

My Wellbeing CEO and Founder Alyssa Petersel, who was recently featured in Forbes 30 Under 30, and an award-winning Author, is available for an interview to discuss this in greater detail

