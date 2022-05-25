May 24th Election Results

By Savannah Tribune | on May 25, 2022

As of press time for The Savannah Tribune, the results of the May 24, 2022 General Election as well as the local elections were incomplete. We will have the complete results on our website as they are made available to us. We will also publish the complete results in the next edition of The Savannah Tribune. Visit savannahtribune.com and also follow us on our Social Media pages: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

