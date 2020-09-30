Matthew Reardon Center For Autism, Inc. Receives International Paper Foundation Grant

Matthew Reardon Center for Autism, Inc. has been awarded a $6,000 grant from International Paper’s Port Wentworth Mill and the International Paper Foundation. Funds will support the Early Learning Academy, a unique inclusion preschool for ALL young children.

Partnering with Georgia Southern University’s College of Behavioral and Social Sciences, the Early Learning Academy offers a unique preschool experience through an evidence based curriculum whose foundation is incidental learning through play. The fast-paced, structured environment encourages and guides children to experience their world through play, all the while instilling a love for learning and maximizing individual development. ELA’s small child to teacher ratio ensures that every child is nurtured, and their education is individualized to best suit that specific child’s learning style.

“Albert Einstein said, ‘Everyone is a genius, but if you judge a fish on its ability to climb a tree, it will live its entire life thinking it is stupid.’” ELA Director Ciarra Torres agrees and adds, The International Paper Foundation is one of the ways International Paper strives to reach its vision to be among the most successful, sustainable, and responsible companies in the world. Started in 1952, the foundation annually provides millions in grants to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations to address critical needs in the communities where its employees live and work. For more information, visit ipgiving.com.

“At International Paper, we believe our company cannot succeed if our communities do not succeed,” said Doug Johnson, mill manager, Port Wentworth Mill. “We are proud to support the Matthew Reardon Center for Autism, Inc. as they strive to make an impact through their Early Learning Academy.”