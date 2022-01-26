Massie Celebrates Black History Month With Journalist Wanda Smalls Lloyd

By Savannah Tribune | on January 26, 2022

Wanda Smalls Lloyd
Wanda Smalls Lloyd

Join us February 9, 2022 at 6 p.m. for an evening lecture with Savannah native, Wanda Smalls Lloyd. Mrs. Lloyd will share her experiences as a black female journalist in an industry lacking diversity, her hard-fought struggles to change the industry, and how growing up in Savannah during segregation helped shape her career, and views about gender and race.

Wanda Lloyd is a retired newspaper editor and a former associate professor/ former chair of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communications at Savannah State University. Her career included executive leadership positions at The Montgomery Advertiser, The Greenville News, USA TODAY, The Washington Post, the Atlanta Journal and more. In 2019, she was inducted into the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) Hall of fame in recognition of her decades of impactful work as a newspaper editor and advocacy for diversity of women and people of color in media.

The event will take place at Massie School located a 207 E. Gordon St. The event is free. Masks are required! RSVP Required: 912-395-5070. EOB: 2/08/22

More From Front Page Go To The Front Page Section

33rd Annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival Opens Feb. 1
In Memoriam: DST National President Cheryl A. Hickmon
Municipal Judge Richard Sanders Announces Campaign To Become Recorder’s Court Judge

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.