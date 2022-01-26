Massie Celebrates Black History Month With Journalist Wanda Smalls Lloyd

Join us February 9, 2022 at 6 p.m. for an evening lecture with Savannah native, Wanda Smalls Lloyd. Mrs. Lloyd will share her experiences as a black female journalist in an industry lacking diversity, her hard-fought struggles to change the industry, and how growing up in Savannah during segregation helped shape her career, and views about gender and race.

Wanda Lloyd is a retired newspaper editor and a former associate professor/ former chair of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communications at Savannah State University. Her career included executive leadership positions at The Montgomery Advertiser, The Greenville News, USA TODAY, The Washington Post, the Atlanta Journal and more. In 2019, she was inducted into the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) Hall of fame in recognition of her decades of impactful work as a newspaper editor and advocacy for diversity of women and people of color in media.

The event will take place at Massie School located a 207 E. Gordon St. The event is free. Masks are required! RSVP Required: 912-395-5070. EOB: 2/08/22