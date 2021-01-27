Massie Black History Month Exhibit

As a celebration of Black Heritage Month, Massie Heritage Center is proud to present a community collaborative exhibit with the City of Savannah Municipal Archives. The exhibition will be on view in Massie Heritage Center’s Heritage Classroom from February 8th – March 8th, 2021. Massie will offer daily walking tours Monday through Friday at 2p.m. in celebration of the exhibition “Revisiting W.W. Law’s Negro Heritage Trail.” Tours will focus on the National Historic Landmark District and will highlight W.W. Law’s legacy in the City of Savannah. Admission is $10 per person. All Covid-related precautions will be enforced and masks are required.

Revisiting WW Law’s Negro Heritage Trail

Westley Wallace Law (1923-2002) was born in Savannah, Georgia, in an era of great inequality and social injustice. He earned a modest income as a postman and would become an icon of civil rights as a historian, teacher, preservationist and an inspiring presence in the community. This display sheds light on a unique aspect of Law’s legacy, with documents and images capturing the inception and early years of the Negro Heritage Trail in historic Savannah. Law designed the tour to support the King Tisdell Cottage which he saved from demolition, throwing Savannah into the spotlight along with major cities such as Washington and New York to offer a guided black heritage tour.

For details visit www.massieschool.com, email steve.smith@sccpss.com, or call 912 395-5070.